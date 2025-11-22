OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia
Region
- 22 November, 2025
- 15:07
A delegation led by Luis Graça, Vice‑President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Special Representative on the South Caucasus, will visit Armenia on November 22–26, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The delegation will be received by Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian Parliament.
