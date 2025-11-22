Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 15:07
    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    A delegation led by Luis Graça, Vice‑President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Special Representative on the South Caucasus, will visit Armenia on November 22–26, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The delegation will be received by Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian Parliament.

    OSCE PA Armenia Luis Graça
    ATƏT PA-nın xüsusi nümayəndəsi Ermənistana səfər edəcək
    В Армению прибудет делегация во главе со спецпредставителем ПА ОБСЕ

    Latest News

    16:14

    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    All News Feed