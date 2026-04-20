No return to 'active' participation in CSTO, says Armenian PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that Armenia will not seek a return to "active" participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), of which Armenia is officially a member but in which it has frozen its participation for several years, Report informs via Armenpress.

Pashinyan made the remarks in a video address, presenting the Civil Contract party's election program provisions regarding multilateral cooperation formats.

"As you know, the Republic of Armenia's membership in the CSTO is frozen, and no steps will be taken to return to active participation. This is also recorded in our pre-election program," said Nikol Pashinyan.

Addressing Armenia's participation in other multilateral formats, Pashinyan noted that Armenia's engagement in such frameworks is important for making its balanced and balancing foreign policy more effective.