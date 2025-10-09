Nikol Pashinyan and Marta Kos discuss TRIPP in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Union Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos in Brussels discussed the opportunities created in the region as a result of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the implementation of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) - a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenian territory.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the interlocutors discussed issues concerning the new Armenia-EU partnership agenda, upcoming events, and prospects for deepening cooperation.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the EU"s consistent support for the effective implementation of institutional reforms in the country and emphasized the Armenian government"s interest in adopting EU standards in all areas.

In turn, Kos emphasized the EU"s readiness to continue steps to deepen and expand ties with Armenia in various directions.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the effective dialogue on visa liberalization and noted that significant progress has also been recorded in this area.