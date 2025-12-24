Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday
- 24 December, 2025
- 13:27
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a post on his X page on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday.
Report presents the post:
Qalib Xalqın Qalib Lideri!! Ad gününüz mübarək cənab Prezident!!! pic.twitter.com/j6w1MMnLxO— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) December 24, 2025
