Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

On December 24, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Aleksandar Vučić congratulated the Azerbaijani President on his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić fondly recalled their meetings and hailed the successful development of the partnership between the two countries across various areas.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.