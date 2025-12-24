Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:29
    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    On December 24, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulated the Azerbaijani President on his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

    During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić fondly recalled their meetings and hailed the successful development of the partnership between the two countries across various areas.

    The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

    Ilham Aliyev Aleksandar Vučić birthday
    Aleksandar Vuçiç İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Александар Вучич поздравил Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed