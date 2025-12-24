Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 13:29
On December 24, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Aleksandar Vučić congratulated the Azerbaijani President on his birthday, wishing him good health and new successes in his presidential activities.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, President Ilham Aliyev and President Aleksandar Vučić fondly recalled their meetings and hailed the successful development of the partnership between the two countries across various areas.
The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.
Latest News
14:04
Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in rowOther countries
13:52
Director: Unified religious activity database needed in AzerbaijanReligion
13:50
Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education systemEducation and science
13:39
Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
13:36
All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official saysReligion
13:29
Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
13:27
Video
Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthdayDomestic policy
13:21
Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversityForeign policy
13:09