Wadephul: Germany to send plane to Oman today to evacuate its citizens

The German government plans to organize flights today to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Welt TV, Report informs.

He stated that the first Lufthansa flight is scheduled to depart for Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The country's authorities intend to prioritize the evacuation of the elderly, the sick, and pregnant women and children.

According to the airline, the aircraft used will be a 279-seat Airbus A340-300.