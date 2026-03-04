Iranian aircraft crew returns home via Azerbaijan
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:53
The 14 crew members of an Iranian plane returning from Kazakhstan have gone back to their country through Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the crew members crossed into Iran via Azerbaijan's Astara state border checkpoint.
