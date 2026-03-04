Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iranian aircraft crew returns home via Azerbaijan

    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:53
    Iranian aircraft crew returns home via Azerbaijan

    The 14 crew members of an Iranian plane returning from Kazakhstan have gone back to their country through Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the crew members crossed into Iran via Azerbaijan's Astara state border checkpoint.

