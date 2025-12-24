ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

The Koroglu tanker, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has been returned to service following repairs, with its first post-repair voyage heading to Turkmenistan's Kiyanly port, Report informs.

ASCO told Report that the repair work on the tanker, which operates within the Marine Transport Fleet, was carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

During the short-term overhaul, the tanker's underwater and above-water sections, engine room mechanisms, and main deck were cleaned and painted. Valve repairs and carpentry work were also completed.

In addition, hull welding, electrical installation works, and upgrades to the crew's living and service areas were carried out in line with modern standards.

The vessel is 149.9 meters long, 17.3 meters wide, has a speed of 12 knots, and a cargo capacity of 13,000 tons.