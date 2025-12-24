Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

A panel discussion themed "A Multicultural System of Values: Legal and Cultural Aspects of State–Religious Relations" was held as part of the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, during the discussion participants examined a model of state–religious relations based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and non-interference in each other's affairs.

Speakers emphasized that Azerbaijan's model of peaceful coexistence among different religions and cultures is regarded as a successful example for multinational and multi-confessional societies.

The panel also addressed issues related to the preservation of cultural heritage, including the inclusion of religious sites on the list of state-protected monuments.

The discussion was moderated by Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture, noted that both tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites in Azerbaijan are under state protection and are actively promoted at the international level.

Davronbek Mahsudov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan"s Committee for Religious Affairs, stated that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan share many common approaches, including in the sphere of state–religious relations. "Both countries are secular states and show respect for traditions, especially the religious traditions of their peoples," he said.

Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews Milikh Yevdayev, in turn, stated that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that managed to preserve harmony amid religious and cultural diversity. He added that there is no better homeland for Mountain Jews than Azerbaijan, and that all peoples living in the country are children of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Elnur Azimli, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan Theological Institute, shared his views on the history of multiculturalism and its place in Islam.