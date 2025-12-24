Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijani figure skater to compete at European Championships

    Individual sports
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:00
    Azerbaijani figure skater to compete at European Championships

    Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev, who secured a spot for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, is set to take part in the European Championships this January.

    According to Report, the news was confirmed by Gunel Badalova, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

    Badalova noted that Litvintsev earned his Olympic license based on his performance at the World Championships.

    "Recently, it was also confirmed that Anastasia Papatoma qualified for the World Championships. She secured her Olympic spot based on accumulated points from several alpine skiing events organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS). Both athletes are currently undergoing intensive training. Litvintsev will compete at the European Championships in January, while Anastasia continues her preparations. We hope they will represent Azerbaijan at the Winter Olympic Games," she said.

    The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place in Milan and Cortina d"Ampezzo from February 6 to 26.

    Olimpiadaya vəsiqə qazanan Azərbaycan fiqurlu konkisürəni Avropa çempionatında iştirak edəcək
    Азербайджанский фигурист примет участие в чемпионате Европы

