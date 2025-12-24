Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Ambassador: Israel committed to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:05
    Ambassador: Israel committed to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Israel intends to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the social sphere, Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the post says that the diplomat participated in the opening ceremony of a music room at Secondary Boarding School No. 4, which was renovated on Israel"s initiative.

    "The State of Israel is proud of its excellent relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, and we are committed to further strengthening our cooperation, especially in the fields of social welfare and community support," Krausz said.

    Israel Azerbaijan Ambassador Ronen Krausz boarding school
    Səfir: İsrail Azərbaycanla sosial sahədə əməkdaşlığı gücləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Посол: Израиль привержен укреплению сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed