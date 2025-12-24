Ambassador: Israel committed to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan

Israel intends to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the social sphere, Israeli Ambassador Ronen Krausz said in a post on X.

According to Report, the post says that the diplomat participated in the opening ceremony of a music room at Secondary Boarding School No. 4, which was renovated on Israel"s initiative.

"The State of Israel is proud of its excellent relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, and we are committed to further strengthening our cooperation, especially in the fields of social welfare and community support," Krausz said.