Vladimir Putin makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 12:52
On December 24, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the Russian President congratulated the head of state on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential duties and robust health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the telephone conversation, the parties touched upon issues discussed at the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, and discussed regional matters.
