Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Vladimir Putin makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:52
    Vladimir Putin makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

    On December 24, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the Russian President congratulated the head of state on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential duties and robust health.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

    During the telephone conversation, the parties touched upon issues discussed at the recent meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, and discussed regional matters.

    Vladimir Putin Ilham Aliyev phone call
    Rusiya Prezidenti İlham Əliyevə doğum günü münasibətilə zəng edib
    Владимир Путин позвонил Ильхаму Алиеву

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed