Pope Leo's visit to Azerbaijan on agenda - EXCLUSIVE

The visit of Pope Leo XIV to Azerbaijan is on the agenda, Bishop Vladimir Fekete, Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, told Report.

However, he considers it unlikely that such a visit will take place next year.

"I doubt the visit will take place next year. He (the Pope - ed.) has received many invitations, yet he only makes five or six foreign visits a year. (…) If this (visit - ed.) happens in the second or third year, it will already be a great achievement," Fekete noted.

Responding to a question about the possibility of the Pope attending the opening of the Catholic Church of St. John Paul II, which is planned for construction in Baku, he emphasized that it would be a great gift: "If the Pope attends the opening of the church, it will be a great gift for us (believers – ed.). But that depends on his schedule."