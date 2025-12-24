Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Pope Leo's visit to Azerbaijan on agenda - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 13:08
    Pope Leo's visit to Azerbaijan on agenda - EXCLUSIVE

    The visit of Pope Leo XIV to Azerbaijan is on the agenda, Bishop Vladimir Fekete, Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, told Report.

    However, he considers it unlikely that such a visit will take place next year.

    "I doubt the visit will take place next year. He (the Pope - ed.) has received many invitations, yet he only makes five or six foreign visits a year. (…) If this (visit - ed.) happens in the second or third year, it will already be a great achievement," Fekete noted.

    Responding to a question about the possibility of the Pope attending the opening of the Catholic Church of St. John Paul II, which is planned for construction in Baku, he emphasized that it would be a great gift: "If the Pope attends the opening of the church, it will be a great gift for us (believers – ed.). But that depends on his schedule."

    Pope Leo XIV Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete
    Roma Papasının Azərbaycana səfəri gündəlikdədir - EKSKLÜZİV
    Визит Льва XIV в Азербайджан находится на повестке дня - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed