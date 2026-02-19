New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

The next round of negotiations on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva, a source told TASS, Report informs.

"Everyone may fly to Geneva again. The Swiss are not against it, and this option is also acceptable to everyone else," the source said.

Negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted about six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would take place soon.