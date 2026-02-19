Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 14:08
    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    The next round of negotiations on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva, a source told TASS, Report informs.

    "Everyone may fly to Geneva again. The Swiss are not against it, and this option is also acceptable to everyone else," the source said.

    Negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted about six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the negotiations as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would take place soon.

    Ukraine Geneva talks
    Ukrayna üzrə danışıqların yeni raundu Cenevrədə keçirilə bilər
    Новый раунд переговоров по Украине может снова пройти в Женеве

    Latest News

    14:56

    Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 to be key milestone in development of safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities

    Economy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, AIPA discuss expanding interparliamentary ties

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    UN Sec.-Gen. to present review of New Urban Agenda implementation

    Other countries
    14:28

    National NGO Forum: Amnesty International has completely lost the trust of Azerbaijani society

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    WUF13 official: About 70% of world population to live in cities by 2050

    Economy
    14:20

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku court's decision on Vardanyan logical conclusion of 30-year conflict

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Ukrainian drones strike oil depot in Russia's Pskov region

    Other countries
    14:11

    Colonialism and global inequality hinder international cooperation, says BIG

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    New round of talks on Ukraine may again take place in Geneva

    Region
    All News Feed