New Iranian drone tested in Isfahan

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "Muhajir-M2" tested during the military exercises held in the Iranian city of Isfahan, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

The UAV produced in Iran used during the exercise as a simulated enemy machine.

According to the division commander of the "Vali-e Asr", Colonel Reza Khaki, "Muhajir-M2" is equipped with a range of modern devices and systems that allow to use it both for military and civilian purposes.