 Top
    Close photo mode

    New Iranian drone tested in Isfahan

    Muhajir-M2 is equipped with a range of modern devices and systems

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "Muhajir-M2" tested during the military exercises held in the Iranian city of Isfahan, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

    The UAV produced in Iran used during the exercise as a simulated enemy machine.

    According to the division commander of the "Vali-e Asr", Colonel Reza Khaki, "Muhajir-M2" is equipped with a range of modern devices and systems that allow to use it both for military and civilian purposes.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi