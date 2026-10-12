More than 25 flights bound for Moscow diverted to alternate airports

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More than 25 flights headed for Moscow, Russia, have been diverted to alternate airfields due to security restrictions, the Russian capital's airports stated, Report informs via TASS.

It was noted that a total of 11 flights bound for Sheremetyevo Airport were redirected to Nizhny Novgorod, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, and Yaroslavl.

Another nine aircraft headed for Vnukovo Airport were also diverted to other cities.

In addition, six flights en route to Domodedovo Airport landed in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, and St. Petersburg.