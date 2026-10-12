Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    More than 25 flights bound for Moscow diverted to alternate airports

    Region
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 08:35
    More than 25 flights bound for Moscow diverted to alternate airports

    More than 25 flights headed for Moscow, Russia, have been diverted to alternate airfields due to security restrictions, the Russian capital's airports stated, Report informs via TASS.

    It was noted that a total of 11 flights bound for Sheremetyevo Airport were redirected to Nizhny Novgorod, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, and Yaroslavl.

    Another nine aircraft headed for Vnukovo Airport were also diverted to other cities.

    In addition, six flights en route to Domodedovo Airport landed in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, and St. Petersburg.

    Flights Moscow Russian Federation
    Moskvaya uçan 25-dən çox təyyarə ehtiyat aerodromlara yönləndirilib
    Более 25 рейсов перенаправлены из аэропортов Москвы из-за ограничений
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed