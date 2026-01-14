Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Mirzoyan: Russia, Türkiye's participation in TRIPP wasn't discussed in Washington

    Region
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 12:19
    Mirzoyan: Russia, Türkiye's participation in TRIPP wasn't discussed in Washington

    Russia and Türkiye's participation in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) was not discussed in Washington, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He noted that Türkiye's possible participation in the project was not discussed, as TRIPP is a joint Armenian-American business project. However, after the unblocking of communications, it is clear that without Türkiye's participation, it will not be possible to ensure a large-scale logistical transition, he said.

    "Without the Gyumri-Kars railway, cargo will not be able to reach Europe through Türkiye. It is logical that Türkiye will become part of the communications network, but not specifically through TRIPP, but perhaps as an extension of TRIPP," the minister said.

    According to the minister, negotiations are currently underway with Türkiye regarding the unblocking of communications. He expressed hope that the negotiations will yield results in the near future.

    As for Russia, it may have opportunities to collaborate with the project, but its direct participation is not under discussion, Mirzoyan noted.

    "Russia has a presence in various infrastructures in Armenia, for example, in railways. And this could create opportunities for Russia to connect and cooperate with TRIPP," he said.

    Mirzoyan is visiting Washington on January 13-14.

    Ermənistan XİN: Vaşinqtonda Rusiya və Türkiyənin TRIPP layihəsində iştirakı müzakirə edilməyib
    Мирзоян: Участие РФ и Турции в проекте TRIPP в Вашингтоне не обсуждалось

