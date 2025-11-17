Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker discussed preparations for the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8.

"Mirzoyan and Hooker noted the progress achieved in implementing the agreements over the past period and exchanged views on preparations for the implementation of the 'Trump Route,'" the Foreign Ministry noted.

The two sides also discussed the development of the strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States, emphasizing their readiness to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"I am pleased to note the active dynamics of the political dialogue aimed at expanding the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, enriching the strategic partnership with new content and concrete initiatives, and the continued engagement of the United States in consistently strengthening the established peace," Minister Mirzoyan said.