Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

    Region
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 14:36
    Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker discussed preparations for the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8.

    "Mirzoyan and Hooker noted the progress achieved in implementing the agreements over the past period and exchanged views on preparations for the implementation of the 'Trump Route,'" the Foreign Ministry noted.

    The two sides also discussed the development of the strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States, emphasizing their readiness to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    "I am pleased to note the active dynamics of the political dialogue aimed at expanding the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, enriching the strategic partnership with new content and concrete initiatives, and the continued engagement of the United States in consistently strengthening the established peace," Minister Mirzoyan said.

    Armenia United States TRIPP
    Mirzoyan ABŞ dövlət katibinin müavini ilə TRIPP layihəsini müzakirə edib
    Мирзоян обсудил с заместителем госсекретаря США реализацию "Маршрута Трампа"

    Latest News

    15:23

    Kenya interested in implementing Azerbaijan's SIMA and mygov solutions

    ICT
    15:17

    AzerGold: Large-scale geological research underway at Zod gold deposit

    Industry
    15:16

    Work on laying Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Caspian seabed fiber-optic cable to start in 2026

    ICT
    15:07

    Deputy Minister: 184 initiatives submitted to WTDC-25

    ICT
    15:06
    Photo

    Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta staged in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    14:54

    COP30: Belém falls short of Baku's benchmark

    Ecology
    14:43

    Australian Paralympics gold medalist Greco dies aged 28

    Individual sports
    14:36

    Mirzoyan mulls TRIPP with US Under Secretary of State

    Region
    14:30

    WTDC-25 in Baku registers record participation, ITU official says

    ICT
    All News Feed