Minister: Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op makes significant contribution to peace and stability in Caucasus

Recent developments offer hope for the beginning of a new era in the South Caucasus, based on peace, stability, and cooperation, Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, said, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

He made this statement during a press conference in Ankara alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani.

"In this context, during today's meeting, we held consultations on strengthening our bilateral and trilateral cooperation across a wide range of issues-including defense, military, and security-with the aim of building a peaceful future in our region. We were pleased to confirm that we share a common understanding on all these matters," he said.

Guler emphasized that as three key countries of the Caucasus, they will continue to work with determination and solidarity for regional stability, lasting security, and peace: "Türkiye considers the transformation of the Caucasus into a region of peace and tranquility, developed on the basis of shared interests, as a strategic priority for both regional and global security. One point I would like to highlight is our strong support for the independence and territorial integrity of our neighbors, Azerbaijan and Georgia."

The minister also stressed that due to the Caucasus's historical and strategic position, it holds critical importance for both regional stability and the balance of international security: "The strong cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia serves the common interests and expectations of our countries and makes a significant contribution to peace and stability in the Caucasus."