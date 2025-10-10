Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Minister: Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op makes significant contribution to peace and stability in Caucasus

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 08:41
    Minister: Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia co-op makes significant contribution to peace and stability in Caucasus

    Recent developments offer hope for the beginning of a new era in the South Caucasus, based on peace, stability, and cooperation, Türkiye's Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, said, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    He made this statement during a press conference in Ankara alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani.

    "In this context, during today's meeting, we held consultations on strengthening our bilateral and trilateral cooperation across a wide range of issues-including defense, military, and security-with the aim of building a peaceful future in our region. We were pleased to confirm that we share a common understanding on all these matters," he said.

    Guler emphasized that as three key countries of the Caucasus, they will continue to work with determination and solidarity for regional stability, lasting security, and peace: "Türkiye considers the transformation of the Caucasus into a region of peace and tranquility, developed on the basis of shared interests, as a strategic priority for both regional and global security. One point I would like to highlight is our strong support for the independence and territorial integrity of our neighbors, Azerbaijan and Georgia."

    The minister also stressed that due to the Caucasus's historical and strategic position, it holds critical importance for both regional stability and the balance of international security: "The strong cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia serves the common interests and expectations of our countries and makes a significant contribution to peace and stability in the Caucasus."

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Georgia Causcaus Yaşar Güler peace stability
    Yaşar Gülər: Türkiyə-Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan əməkdaşlığı Qafqazda sülh və sabitliyə əhəmiyyətli töhfə verir
    Яшар Гюлер: Сотрудничество Турции, Азербайджана и Грузии вносит значительный вклад в мир и стабильность на Кавказе

    Latest News

    10:10

    One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    10:07

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

    Foreign policy
    09:56

    Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiers

    Other countries
    09:49

    Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA session

    Foreign policy
    09:48

    Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%

    Energy
    09:44

    2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris

    Football
    09:30

    Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced today

    Other countries
    09:25

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Senate advances 2026 defense bill after weeks of delay as shutdown drags on

    Other countries
    All News Feed