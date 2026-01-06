Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off southeastern Kamchatka coast

    Region
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 12:56
    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off southeastern Kamchatka coast

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the southeastern coast of Kamchatka, Report informs, citing Russian media.

    According to the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center, the earthquake was recorded at coordinates 52.5777 and 159.2458, with a local magnitude of 4.8.

    The epicenter was located 69 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, while the seismic focus lay at a depth of 39.7 kilometers.

    Seismologists said the tremors were felt at up to 4 points across most of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, reaching up to 5 points in some areas.

