Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Lukoil to sell overseas assets

    Region
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 08:42
    Lukoil to sell overseas assets

    Lukoil is going to start selling its overseas assets due to sanctions imposed on the company, the Russian oil major said, Report informs via TASS.

    "The company announces its intention to sell its international assets. The consideration of bids from potential purchasers has been started," Lukoil informed.

    The sale of the assets is conducted under the wind down license from the US OFAC.

    "If necessary the Company plans to apply for extension of the license to ensure uninterrupted operations of its international assets," Lukoil added.

    LUKoil Russia sanctions
    "Lukoyl" sanksiyalar fonunda xarici aktivlərini satmağı planlaşdırır
    "Лукойл" планирует продать свои зарубежные активы на фоне санкций

    Latest News

    09:19

    Two killed in underground explosion at Australian silver mine

    Other countries
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:13
    Photo

    Mobile consular services provided for Azerbaijani citizens in Washington

    Foreign policy
    09:00

    Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa

    Other countries
    08:51

    Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    08:42

    Lukoil to sell overseas assets

    Region
    08:35

    Erdogan: Agencies monitoring situation after Balikesir quake

    Region
    08:25
    Photo

    New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians

    Incident
    08:21
    Photo

    Over 100 aftershocks recorded after Türkiye's Balikesir earthquake

    Region
    All News Feed