Lukoil to sell overseas assets

Lukoil is going to start selling its overseas assets due to sanctions imposed on the company, the Russian oil major said, Report informs via TASS.

"The company announces its intention to sell its international assets. The consideration of bids from potential purchasers has been started," Lukoil informed.

The sale of the assets is conducted under the wind down license from the US OFAC.

"If necessary the Company plans to apply for extension of the license to ensure uninterrupted operations of its international assets," Lukoil added.