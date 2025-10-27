Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Kyrgyz president to attend C5+1 summit in Washington

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 13:31
    Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the upcoming C5+1 summit of Central Asian and US leaders, the president's press secretary Askat Alagozov told the Kabar news agency, Report informs.

    According to Alagozov, US President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the summit was accepted with gratitude. Preparations are currently underway for Japarov"s working visit to the United States.

    The Central Asia–US summit is scheduled to be held in Washington on November 6.

    C5+1 summit Sadyr Japarov Kyrgyzstan
    Qırğızıstan Prezidenti Mərkəzi Asiya və ABŞ liderlərinin sammitində iştirak edəcək
    Жапаров примет участие в саммите лидеров ЦА и США по приглашению Трампа

