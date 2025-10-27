Kyrgyz president to attend C5+1 summit in Washington
Region
- 27 October, 2025
- 13:31
Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the upcoming C5+1 summit of Central Asian and US leaders, the president's press secretary Askat Alagozov told the Kabar news agency, Report informs.
According to Alagozov, US President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the summit was accepted with gratitude. Preparations are currently underway for Japarov"s working visit to the United States.
The Central Asia–US summit is scheduled to be held in Washington on November 6.
Latest News
14:50
Turkish deputy foreign minister visits Baku for political consultationsForeign policy
14:46
Mirzoyan: All agreements reached with Azerbaijan are mutually beneficialForeign policy
14:43
Baku to host Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission meetingBusiness
14:27
Iranian ambassador visits 'Red Bridge' border crossing between Azerbaijan and GeorgiaInfrastructure
14:15
BP to use BORIS in Caspian Sea for first timeEnergy
14:09
Armenia's public debt expected to reach 54% of GDP in medium termRegion
13:58
Lithuania will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons, prime minister saysOther countries
13:51
Slovenian minister: Azerbaijan may become key partner for EU in digital technologies - INTERVIEWBusiness
13:37