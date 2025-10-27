Kyrgyz president to attend C5+1 summit in Washington

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov will take part in the upcoming C5+1 summit of Central Asian and US leaders, the president's press secretary Askat Alagozov told the Kabar news agency, Report informs.

According to Alagozov, US President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the summit was accepted with gratitude. Preparations are currently underway for Japarov"s working visit to the United States.

The Central Asia–US summit is scheduled to be held in Washington on November 6.