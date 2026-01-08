Businesses on strike in Iran
Region
- 08 January, 2026
- 12:18
Amid 12 days of mass protests in Iran, businesses in various cities across the country are holding strikes, Report informs referring to Azad Iran.
In solidarity with protesters over socioeconomic discontent, businesses have reportedly closed their stores and taken to the streets.
Markets in cities such as Bukan, Marivan, Sanandaj, Divandar, Bandar Abbas, Nishapur, and Tabriz have been completely closed.
Latest News
13:36
Photo
SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss development of Absheron fieldEnergy
13:27
Rovshan Najaf: 3 green corridors can provide transmission of up to 10 GW of electricityEnergy
13:15
Ukrainian, Turkish ambassadors discuss cooperation with OTSForeign policy
13:04
Photo
Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant - UPDATEDDomestic policy
12:43
Turnover via new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises nearly 15%Finance
12:37
Cargo transportation by ASCO vessels up over 5 percentInfrastructure
12:18
Businesses on strike in IranRegion
12:10
Farid Gayibov: First int'l competition of year in Azerbaijan taking place in ShahdagIndividual sports
11:48