Businesses on strike in Iran

Amid 12 days of mass protests in Iran, businesses in various cities across the country are holding strikes, Report informs referring to Azad Iran.

In solidarity with protesters over socioeconomic discontent, businesses have reportedly closed their stores and taken to the streets.

Markets in cities such as Bukan, Marivan, Sanandaj, Divandar, Bandar Abbas, Nishapur, and Tabriz have been completely closed.