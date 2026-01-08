Businesses on strike in Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Amid 12 days of mass protests in Iran, businesses in various cities across the country are holding strikes, Report informs referring to Azad Iran.

    In solidarity with protesters over socioeconomic discontent, businesses have reportedly closed their stores and taken to the streets.

    Markets in cities such as Bukan, Marivan, Sanandaj, Divandar, Bandar Abbas, Nishapur, and Tabriz have been completely closed.

    İranda sahibkarlar tətil keçirirlər
    В Иране предприниматели проводят забастовку

