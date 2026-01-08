Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Individual sports
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 12:10
    Farid Gayibov: First int'l competition of year in Azerbaijan taking place in Shahdag

    Azerbaijan is hosting its first international competition of the year in Shahdag, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the opening of the Azerbaijan Open international alpine skiing tournament at the Shahdag tourist center, Report informs.

    "Athletes from 11 countries are participating in the Azerbaijan Open Championship. This year, the Shahdag Tourist Center will also host other international winter sports competitions. In March, we will host the European Championships and the final stage of the Mogul World Cup," the minister noted.

    He stated that winter sports are developing in Azerbaijan: "Two Azerbaijani athletes have qualified for the Winter Olympics (in Italy, in 2026 – ed.). True, these athletes were invited from outside. But local athletes are also actively developing. I would like to especially highlight the Winter Sports Federation's efforts in this area. I am confident that, as a result of this work, we will be represented at future Olympics by athletes from the Federation."

    The tournament will run until January 10.

    Farid Gayibov Azerbaijan Shahdag Mountain Resort
    Fərid Qayıbov: "Azərbaycanda ilin ilk beynəlxalq yarışı "Şahdağ"da keçirilir"
    Фарид Гаибов: Первое международное соревнование года в Азербайджане проходит в Шахдаге

