Cargo transportation by ASCO vessels up over 5 percent

In 2025, a total of 9,085,935 tonnes of cargo were transported by vessels operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, which represents an increase of 5.38 percent compared to 2024, Report informs referring to ASCO website.

The highest growth was recorded in dry cargo transportation. During the year, 1,324,999 tons of cargo were carried by dry cargo vessels, which is more than 45 percent higher than the corresponding figure for 2024.

An increase was also observed in tanker transportation volumes. While 4,216,243 tonnes of cargo were transported by tankers in 2024, this figure reached 4,310,046 tons in 2025. As a result, transportation volumes in this segment increased by more than 2 percent.

According to statistics, in 2024, ferry vessels transported 76,757 units of wheeled equipment, including railway wagons, TIR trucks and other vehicles. In 2025, transportation volumes remained at approximately the same level, with 77,071 units of wagons, TIR trucks and vehicles transported.

In addition, the number of containers transported by ASCO vessels in 2025 amounted to 22,030 TEU, which represents an increase of 203 percent compared to 2024.