    Turnover via new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises nearly 15%

    Finance
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 12:43
    Turnover via new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises nearly 15%

    In 2025, turnover recorded through new-generation cash registers (NCRs) in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.162 billion manats (over $16.5 billion), marking a 14.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

    So far, 110,518 new-generation NCRs have been installed across the country.

    "The use of new-generation NCRs has enabled more transparent transactions, prevented illegal circulation of goods, and ensured better control over turnover," the statement noted.

    Azərbaycanda yeni nəsil kassa aparatları ilə dövriyyə 15 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Оборот через кассовые аппараты нового поколения в Азербайджане вырос примерно на 15%

