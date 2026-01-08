Turnover via new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises nearly 15%
- 08 January, 2026
- 12:43
In 2025, turnover recorded through new-generation cash registers (NCRs) in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.162 billion manats (over $16.5 billion), marking a 14.8% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
So far, 110,518 new-generation NCRs have been installed across the country.
"The use of new-generation NCRs has enabled more transparent transactions, prevented illegal circulation of goods, and ensured better control over turnover," the statement noted.
