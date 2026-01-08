Ukrainian, Turkish ambassadors discuss cooperation with OTS
Foreign policy
- 08 January, 2026
- 13:15
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun to discuss strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.
"Fruitful meeting with H.E. Birol Akgün, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan. Focused on strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States and advancing shared efforts toward a just peace for Ukraine. Grateful for the support. Agreed to step up coordination," Yuriy Husyev wrote on X.
Latest News
13:36
Photo
SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss development of Absheron fieldEnergy
13:27
Rovshan Najaf: 3 green corridors can provide transmission of up to 10 GW of electricityEnergy
13:15
Ukrainian, Turkish ambassadors discuss cooperation with OTSForeign policy
13:04
Photo
Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant - UPDATEDDomestic policy
12:43
Turnover via new-generation cash registers in Azerbaijan rises nearly 15%Finance
12:37
Cargo transportation by ASCO vessels up over 5 percentInfrastructure
12:18
Businesses on strike in IranRegion
12:10
Farid Gayibov: First int'l competition of year in Azerbaijan taking place in ShahdagIndividual sports
11:48