Ukrainian, Turkish ambassadors discuss cooperation with OTS

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun to discuss strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

"Fruitful meeting with H.E. Birol Akgün, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan. Focused on strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States and advancing shared efforts toward a just peace for Ukraine. Grateful for the support. Agreed to step up coordination," Yuriy Husyev wrote on X.