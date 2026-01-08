Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ukrainian, Turkish ambassadors discuss cooperation with OTS

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun to discuss strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    "Fruitful meeting with H.E. Birol Akgün, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan. Focused on strengthening cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States and advancing shared efforts toward a just peace for Ukraine. Grateful for the support. Agreed to step up coordination," Yuriy Husyev wrote on X.

