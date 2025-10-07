Kocharyan to run in 2026 parliamentary elections
Region
- 07 October, 2025
- 14:04
Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has announced that his team will participate in the 2026 parliamentary elections, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
"I believe the 2021 elections showed that I have a certain influence and the ability to unite a segment of voters," he said at a press conference.
Kocharyan added that social surveys indicate that his team would receive more votes with his participation than any other representative of the political force.
