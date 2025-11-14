Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 11:42
    Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

    Russian forces launched approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, at Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

    "Our emergency services have been working on the ground since last night. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died," Zelenskyy wrote.

    Three people were killed in Kyiv following heavy shelling by Russian forces on the night of November 14. Rescuers are still unable to retrieve the bodies from the rubble, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    "According to preliminary information, three people were killed in the capital. We are updating the information, as rescuers are still unable to retrieve the bodies," Klitschko noted.

    A total of 26 city residents were injured, including two children, aged 7 and 10. Nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. The rest received medical care at the scene or as outpatients.

    Vitali Klitschko Ukraine Russia
    Zelenski: Rusiya Ukraynaya 18 raket və 430 dron atıb, dörd nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Зеленский: ВС РФ выпустили по Украине 18 ракет и 430 дронов, погибли четыре человека - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    12:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva joins environmental campaign in Mingachevir

    Ecology
    12:24
    Photo

    Media leaders from Central Asia, Azerbaijan mull role of media in strengthening interstate ties

    Region
    12:13

    Pashinyan: Trump Route opening depends on investments

    Region
    12:02

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference on security of transport routes

    Domestic policy
    11:59

    ADB president visiting Baku

    Finance
    11:50

    EU report ranks KOBIA among top performing state agencies in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:47
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of martyrs and several social facilities in Mingachevir

    Social security
    11:42

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

    Region
    11:41

    Azerbaijani envoy to Iran, Ardabil governor discuss expanding cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed