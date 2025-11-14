Zelenskyy: Russia fired 18 missiles, 430 drones at Ukraine, killing 4

Russian forces launched approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, at Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, Report informs.

"Our emergency services have been working on the ground since last night. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died," Zelenskyy wrote.

11:31

Three people were killed in Kyiv following heavy shelling by Russian forces on the night of November 14. Rescuers are still unable to retrieve the bodies from the rubble, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed in the capital. We are updating the information, as rescuers are still unable to retrieve the bodies," Klitschko noted.

A total of 26 city residents were injured, including two children, aged 7 and 10. Nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman. The rest received medical care at the scene or as outpatients.