    Azerbaijan to implement UN's updated System of National Accounts 2025

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Azerbaijan will implement the latest version of the System of National Accounts (2025 SNA) adopted by the UN Statistical Commission, according to the "State Program on the Development of Official Statistics for 2026–2030," approved today by an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    Under the document, implementation activities are planned for the period 2026–2030. The State Statistical Committee will serve as the main implementing body, with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance acting as other executing institutions.

    Relevant agencies will prepare an action plan for introducing SNA–2025 in Azerbaijan, taking into account international best practices.

    Azərbaycanda BMT-nin Milli Hesablar Sistemi tətbiq ediləcək
    В Азербайджане будет внедрена Система национальных счетов ООН

