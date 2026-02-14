Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls
Energy
- 14 February, 2026
- 09:21
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.46, or 0.65%, to $69.57 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $70.33 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.56 or 0.82%, amounting to $66.99.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
