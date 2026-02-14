Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls

    Energy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 09:21
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.46, or 0.65%, to $69.57 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $70.33 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.56 or 0.82%, amounting to $66.99.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azeri Light Azerbaijan oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Котировки азербайджанской нефти незначительно понизились

    Latest News

    09:33

    Ilham Aliyev: 'We have long been initiators in creation of corridors'

    Foreign policy
    09:21

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls

    Energy
    09:01
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's FM speaks about importance of Trump Route project at Munich Security Conference

    Foreign policy
    07:40

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    07:35

    President: US Vice President Vance's visit was very important

    Foreign policy
    07:31

    Azerbaijani President: The normalization process is moving successfully

    Foreign policy
    07:28

    President Ilham Aliyev: We have entered a period of peace, which I hope will last forever

    Foreign policy
    07:26

    President Ilham Aliyev: The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France

    Foreign policy
    07:24

    President Ilham Aliyev spoke to France 24 about the sentencing of illegal separatist regime leaders

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed