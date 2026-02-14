Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Son of Iran's last shah urges US military intervention in Iran

    14 February, 2026
    Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Saturday said US military intervention in Iran could save lives and urged President Donald Trump's administration not to spend too long negotiating with Tehran on a nuclear deal, Report informs via Reuters.

    The exiled son of Iran's toppled shah told Reuters in an interview that there were signs that the Iranian government was on the brink of collapse and that an attack could weaken it or accelerate its fall.

    Pahlavi was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where officials from the Iranian government are banned.

    "It's a matter of time. We are hoping that this attack will expedite the process and the people can be finally back in the streets and take it all the way to the ultimate regime's downfall," said Pahlavi, who is based in the United States and has lived outside Iran since before his father was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    Pəhləvi Trampı İranla danışıqlara vaxt sərf etməməyə çağırıb
    Пехлеви призвал Трампа не тратить время на переговоры с Ираном

