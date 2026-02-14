Azerbaijan's FM speaks about importance of Trump Route project at Munich Security Conference

On February 13, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ceyhun Bayramov spoke at a panel discussion titled "Defining Eurasia's Strategic Order: The Middle Corridor as a European Security Agenda for Stability, Peace, Security, and Connectivity" as part of the Munich Security Conference. The panel also featured speeches by Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's position regarding ensuring lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus, particularly the steps taken after the historic Washington Summit, as well as the country's policy aimed at regional security and stability.

He noted that the removal of transit restrictions on cargoes destined for Armenia, along with steps taken toward selling petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, have contributed to the formation of an unprecedentedly stable environment in recent decades.

At the same time, he emphasized that granting appropriate permission from the Armenian side for cargoes to be exported to third countries via Azerbaijan, as well as meetings of think tank representatives and experts, are significant confidence-building measures.

In terms of signing the initialed peace agreement between the parties and advancing the normalization agenda further, he highlighted that the removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia's Constitution, and achieving real progress in the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in line with the Washington Declaration, are of crucial importance.

He recalled that President Ilham Aliyev's policy is focused on preventing the region from turning into an arena of regional competition and confrontation.

During the panel discussion, the minister also provided information on Azerbaijan's large-scale infrastructure works, investments, and regulatory-legal coordination measures with regional partners aimed at strengthening the Middle Corridor.

It was reported that a joint Roadmap has been adopted among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia to facilitate cargo transportation procedures along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, resulting in a significant reduction in transit times and an increase in cargo volumes.

Bayramov highlighted the importance of inclusive connectivity projects, including the TRIPP initiative, noting the potential for more active participation by the European Union in this framework, as well as the vital role of Türkiye and Georgia in developing regional transport links.

Additionally, the joint projects and efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan in collaboration with Central Asia to enhance regional connectivity were highlighted.

The panel discussion continued with a question-and-answer session.