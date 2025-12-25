Azerbaijan to develop 'Classification of Economic Activities' based on EU experience

Azerbaijan plans to develop a new national "Classification of Economic Activities" based on the experience of the European Union (EU).

According to Report, this is reflected in the "State Program for the Development of Official Statistics for 2026–2030," approved by decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, the implementation of the system will take place during 2026–2027. The main executor of the work will be the State Statistical Committee.

This classification will be developed and implemented based on EU's Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community (NACE Revision 2.1).