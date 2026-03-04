President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Domestic policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 15:42
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.
According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant order.
Latest News
16:34
Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone callRegion
16:23
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in JanuaryBusiness
16:21
Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transportInfrastructure
16:15
Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045Region
16:08
UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVsOther countries
15:56
Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future dateRegion
15:52
Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspaceRegion
15:48
IAEA sees no damage to Iran's nuclear facilitiesOther countries
15:42