Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 15:42
    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has awarded employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

    According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant order.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident Dövlət Şəhərsalma və Arxitektura Komitəsi əməkdaşlarını təltif edib
    Президент наградил сотрудников Госкомитета по градостроительству и архитектуре

    Latest News

    16:34

    Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone call

    Region
    16:23

    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in January

    Business
    16:21

    Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport

    Infrastructure
    16:15

    Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045

    Region
    16:08

    UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

    Other countries
    15:56

    Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future date

    Region
    15:52

    Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspace

    Region
    15:48

    IAEA sees no damage to Iran's nuclear facilities

    Other countries
    15:42

    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed