Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport
Infrastructure
- 04 March, 2026
- 16:21
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Rules for the Facilitation of Formalities in Air Transport" by signing a decree, Report informs.
The document instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to address issues arising from the decree.
The rules were developed in accordance with the State Program for the Facilitation of Formalities in Air Transport, as well as international standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The document defines the legal and organizational framework for simplifying procedures in the aviation sector.
