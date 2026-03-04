Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport

    Infrastructure
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 16:21
    Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the "Rules for the Facilitation of Formalities in Air Transport" by signing a decree, Report informs.

    The document instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to address issues arising from the decree.

    The rules were developed in accordance with the State Program for the Facilitation of Formalities in Air Transport, as well as international standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

    The document defines the legal and organizational framework for simplifying procedures in the aviation sector.

    Azərbaycanda "Hava daşımaları üzrə rəsmiyyətin sadələşdirilməsinə dair Qaydalar" təsdiqlənib
    В Азербайджане утверждены правила упрощения формальностей при авиаперевозках

