Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspace

    An Iranian missile was intercepted in the air over Türkiye"s Hatay province by NATO air defense systems, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye said, as quoted by Report.

    According to the information, the ballistic missile was launched by Iran and passed through the airspace of Iraq and Syria.

    "The missile was promptly intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. A fragment of the munition that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province belongs to the interceptor missile used after the threat was destroyed in the air. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident," the ministry said.

    İrandan atılan ballistik raket Türkiyə hava məkanında zərərsizləşdirilib
    Иранская баллистическая ракета сбита в небе Турции

