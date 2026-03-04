Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    

    Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 16:15
    Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045

    The death toll in Iran from the US-Israeli attacks has risen to 1,045, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency says, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Iran death toll US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin hərbi əməliyyatı nəticəsində İranda 1045 nəfər ölüb
    В Иране в результате ударов США и Израиля погибли 1 045 человек

