UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

Iran's attacks on the UAE killed three people – citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan – and left 78 injured, Report informs referring to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

It stated that UAE air defense systems intercepted three Iranian ballistic missiles and 129 drones. Of these, 121 were intercepted, and eight fell within UAE territory.

Since the beginning of the escalation, air defense systems have detected 189 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE, of which 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one fell within the country.

"A total of 941 Iranian drones were detected, 876 of which were intercepted, and 65 fell within UAE territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed," reads the statement.