Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 16:08
    UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

    Iran's attacks on the UAE killed three people – citizens of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan – and left 78 injured, Report informs referring to the UAE Ministry of Defense.

    It stated that UAE air defense systems intercepted three Iranian ballistic missiles and 129 drones. Of these, 121 were intercepted, and eight fell within UAE territory.

    Since the beginning of the escalation, air defense systems have detected 189 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE, of which 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one fell within the country.

    "A total of 941 Iranian drones were detected, 876 of which were intercepted, and 65 fell within UAE territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed," reads the statement.

    UAE attacks US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İranın hücumları nəticəsində BƏƏ-də üç nəfər ölüb
    В ОАЭ системы ПВО перехватили 3 иранские баллистические ракеты и 129 БПЛА

    Latest News

    16:34

    Turkish, Iranian FMs hold phone call

    Region
    16:23

    Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in January

    Business
    16:21

    Azerbaijan approves rules to simplify formalities for air transport

    Infrastructure
    16:15

    Death toll in Iran rises to 1,045

    Region
    16:08

    UAE air defense systems intercept three Iranian ballistic missiles, 129 UAVs

    Other countries
    15:56

    Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future date

    Region
    15:52

    Iranian missile shot down in Turkish airspace

    Region
    15:48

    IAEA sees no damage to Iran's nuclear facilities

    Other countries
    15:42

    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed