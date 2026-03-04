Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei to unspecified future date
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 15:56
Iran announces that a state funeral for supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which was planned for this evening in Tehran, has been postponed "in anticipation of unprecedented turnout," state television said, Report informs via AFP.
"The farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam has been postponed. The new date will be announced later," Iranian media report.
Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.
