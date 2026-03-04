The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no signs of damage at nuclear facilities in Iran, according to a statement released by the agency, Report informs.

Based on analysis of the latest available satellite imagery, the IAEA said it sees no damage to sites where nuclear materials are stored in Iran and therefore no risk of radioactive release. It added that there has been no impact on other nuclear facilities, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same time, the agency noted damage to two buildings near the nuclear site in Isfahan. No new destruction has been observed at the complex in Natanz, where structures leading to underground facilities had previously been hit.