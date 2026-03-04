Azerbaijan-Georgia trade up 6.5% in January

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia totaled $77.9 million in January 2026, 6.5% higher compared to the same period last year, according to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

During the reporting month, trade with Georgia accounted for 2.2% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Over the year, Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia rose by 7.3% to $69.3 million, while imports from Georgia increased by 0.6% to $8.6 million.

In January, exports to Georgia made up 3.1% of Azerbaijan's total exports, while imports from Georgia accounted for 0.7% of total imports.