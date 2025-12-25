Over 100 families to be relocated to 2nd residential complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

A total of 104 families will move into Aghdam's second residential complex during December, Fidan Mammadli, head of Public Relations at the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service for Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand, told journalists during a media tour organized following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit, Report informs.

Mammadli noted that the second residential complex spans over 13 hectares and includes 60 buildings across 11 neighborhoods. The complex comprises 1,268 apartments: 114 one-bedroom, 464 two-bedroom, 536 three-bedroom, and 154 four-bedroom units. In December alone, 426 people from 104 families will be relocated, while an additional 4,772 people from 1,164 families are expected to move in during January–February next year.

She added that all apartments are equipped with permanent water, electricity, high-speed internet, central heating, and hot water. Extensive landscaping and infrastructure works have been completed, including nearly 5 km of internal roads, sports and children's playgrounds, bicycle lanes, surface parking, and a 1,218-space underground parking facility.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the second residential complex in Agdam on December 24 and met with the residents moving into the new homes.