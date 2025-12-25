Ukrainian drones hit oil and gas facilities in Russia

Ukrainian long-range drones hit oil product tanks in the Russian port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg, an official at the SBU security service told Reuters on Thursday, Report informs.

"The SBU continues to target facilities in the Russian oil and gas sector systematically. Each of these strikes hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign currency revenues, and complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army," the official said.

The Krasnodar Krai task force noted that a fire broke out in the port of Temryuk as a result of a drone strike.

According to Interfax, citing the regional task force, the fire has grown to 4,000 square meters.

"Two oil storage tanks are burning. A fire train arrived at the scene this morning to assist with the firefighting effort," the task force said in a statement.