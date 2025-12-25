Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Ukrainian drones hit oil and gas facilities in Russia

    Other countries
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 14:51
    Ukrainian drones hit oil and gas facilities in Russia

    Ukrainian long-range drones hit oil product tanks in the Russian port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg, an official at the SBU security service told Reuters on Thursday, Report informs.

    "The SBU continues to target facilities in the Russian oil and gas sector systematically. Each of these strikes hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign currency revenues, and complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army," the official said.

    The Krasnodar Krai task force noted that a fire broke out in the port of Temryuk as a result of a drone strike.

    According to Interfax, citing the regional task force, the fire has grown to 4,000 square meters.

    "Two oil storage tanks are burning. A fire train arrived at the scene this morning to assist with the firefighting effort," the task force said in a statement.

    Ukraine Russia oil tanks
    Ukrayna PUA-larla Rusiya limanına zərbə endirib, neft məhsulları olan rezervuarlar yanır
    Украина беспилотниками нанесла удар по российскому порту, горят резервуары с нефтепродуктами

    Latest News

    16:01

    Pashinyan: Armenia never worked on such large-scale projects as TRIPP

    Region
    15:58

    Azerbaijan to develop statistical indicators for digital economy

    Business
    15:43

    Azerbaijan to implement UN's updated System of National Accounts 2025

    Finance
    15:42

    Azerbaijan joins agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Domestic policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan to develop 'Classification of Economic Activities' based on EU experience

    Business
    15:00
    Photo

    PM Asadov visits graves of national heroes on AZAL crash anniversary

    Domestic policy
    14:51

    Ukrainian drones hit oil and gas facilities in Russia

    Other countries
    14:44

    Armenian citizens give their final statements during trial in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:35
    Photo

    Over 100 families to be relocated to 2nd residential complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed