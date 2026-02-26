Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Minsk

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Foreign policy
    26 February, 2026
    • 14:39
    An event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus wrote on X, Report informs.

    Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, diplomatic corps, media, and students participated in the event.

    Minskdə Xocalı soyqırımının qurbanlarının xatirəsi yad edilib
    В Минске провели мероприятие к годовщине Ходжалинской трагедии

