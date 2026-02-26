Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Minsk
26 February, 2026
- 14:39
An event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus wrote on X, Report informs.
Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, diplomatic corps, media, and students participated in the event.
В Минске состоялось памятное мероприятие, посвященное 34-й годовщине Ходжалинского геноцида с участием представителей азербайджанской диаспоры, дипломатического корпуса, СМИ и студентов#KhojalyGenocide34 #JusticeForKhojaly pic.twitter.com/yKZ6bJFZQ5— AzEmbassy in Belarus (@azembassy_minsk) February 26, 2026
