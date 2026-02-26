Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry leadership honors memory of Khojaly victims

    26 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry leadership honors memory of Khojaly victims

    On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the leadership of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy visited the Mother's Cry Memorial in Baku dedicated to the victims, Report informs.

    According to the ministry, wreaths were laid at the memorial, and the memory of the victims was honored with respect.

    The ministry statement read: "The Khojaly genocide is one of the most severe and cruel crimes against humanity in human history. The mass killings carried out against the Azerbaijani people on the night of February 25–26, 1992, resulted in heavy civilian losses. Yet, our nation's will, unity, and determination for freedom have never been shaken.

    Under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, the brave Azerbaijani Army's successful military operations and targeted anti-terror measures fully secured our country's sovereignty. In all liberated territories, including Khojaly, our state flag now proudly flies. Today, the tricolor flag raised in Khojaly symbolizes the restoration of historical justice."

    İqtisadiyyat Nazirliyinin rəhbərliyi Xocalı soyqırımı abidəsini ziyarət edib

