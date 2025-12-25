Armenian citizens give their final statements during trial in Baku

The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused on December 25.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the hearings proceeded with the final statement from accused Levon Mnatsakanyan, who denied the charges brought against him.

He retracted his statements made during the preliminary investigation, requesting the court to render a verdict based on the statements voiced during the hearing.

Mnatsakanyan thanked the court for allowing him to conclude his statement. He also submitted the 51-page text of his speech, which he had made over three days, to be added to the court minutes.

Subsequently, accused Arkadi Ghukasyan delivered his final statement.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia"s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.