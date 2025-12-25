Prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan exchange condolences on AZAL crash anniversary

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Kazakh counterpart Oljas Bektenov exchanged condolences on the first anniversary of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane flying the Baku-Grozny route near Aktau, Kazakhstan, the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

During a phone call, Asadov thanked the government and people of brotherly Kazakhstan for their comprehensive support during those tragic days.

Both prime ministers expressed their sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to the peoples of both countries.

On December 25, 2024, AZAL flight J2-8243, operated by an Embraer 190 aircraft, crashed 3 km from Aktau while approaching Grozny. Preliminary investigation suggests the plane was hit by Russia's Pantsir-S air defense system during approach.

The aircraft carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members: 42 from Azerbaijan (37 passengers, 5 crew), 16 from Russia, 6 from Kazakhstan, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. The crash killed 38 people and injured 29. Among the

deceased were captain Igor Kshnyakin, first officer Aleksandr Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva. Two other flight attendants, Zulfugar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli, survived.