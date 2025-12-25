PM Asadov visits graves of national heroes on AZAL crash anniversary
- 25 December, 2025
- 15:00
On the first anniversary of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger aircraft operating the Baku–Grozny route near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the Second Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the victims, Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
Asadov, who also chairs the State Commission to investigate the causes of the incident, visited the graves of National Heroes Hokuma Aliyeva, Igor Kshnyakin, and Aleksandr Kalyaninov.
During the visit, Asadov was accompanied by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and AZAL President Samir Rzayev. They laid flowers at the graves of the crew members who lost their lives in the crash.
