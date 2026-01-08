Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    US to exit 66 international organizations as it further retreats from global cooperation

    Other countries
    08 January, 2026
    08:52
    The Trump administration will withdraw from dozens of international organizations, including the UN's population agency and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the US further retreats from global cooperation, Report informs via AP.

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending US support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, following his administration's review of participation in and funding for all international organizations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House release.

    Many of the targets are UN-related agencies, commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and "woke" initiatives. Other non-UN organizations on the list include the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

    "The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation's sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

    ABŞ 66 beynəlxalq təşkilatdan çıxıb
    США выходят из 66 международных организаций

